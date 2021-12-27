Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $478,431.51 and approximately $146.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

