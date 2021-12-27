Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,794 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

