Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

