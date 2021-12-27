Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,897 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

