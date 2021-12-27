Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $98.84 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

