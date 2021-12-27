Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 26.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HMST opened at $51.40 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

