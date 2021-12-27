Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 374,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,114,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $592,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,930 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

