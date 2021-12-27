Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.41 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

