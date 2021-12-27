SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 1.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 140,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 752,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.