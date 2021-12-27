Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.57 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

