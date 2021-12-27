Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,722,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 799,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 27.0% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.4% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

