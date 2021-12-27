Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 373.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

