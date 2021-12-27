Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,914 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 83,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

