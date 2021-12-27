Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CVS Health by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS opened at $101.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

