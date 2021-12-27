Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $349.22 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.64 and a 200 day moving average of $307.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Truist upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.