Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $339.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $2,572,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total value of $3,363,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,272 shares of company stock valued at $62,845,271. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

