Sepio Capital LP Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

COLM stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.