SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $597.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.36 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $697.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

