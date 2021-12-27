Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

