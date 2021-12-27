Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

