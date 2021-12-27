Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

