Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.19 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

