Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.60 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

