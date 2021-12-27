Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

