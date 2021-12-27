Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 185 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $476.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.