Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.24 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $30.71 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

