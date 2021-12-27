Shell Asset Management Co. Has $12.93 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

