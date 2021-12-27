Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.64 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

