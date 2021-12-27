Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 36,344 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SNEX opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 71,535 shares worth $4,711,063. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.