Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of MEI Pharma worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 163,981.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEIP. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe boosted their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

