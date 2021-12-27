Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 13,817 ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,817 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECOM opened at $24.71 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $742.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

