Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $12.38 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.