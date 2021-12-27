Sigma Planning Corp Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter.

FVC opened at $37.32 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

