Signata (SATA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Signata has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $178,888.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

About Signata

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.