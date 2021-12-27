Signaturefd LLC Buys 574 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

