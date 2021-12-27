Signaturefd LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $9.52 on Monday. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.01.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

