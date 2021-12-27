Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

