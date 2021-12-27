Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $167.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $177.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

