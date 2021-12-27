Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

