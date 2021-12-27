Signaturefd LLC Sells 116 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

