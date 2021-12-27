Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.14.
Several research firms have commented on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
NYSE SIG opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.
In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
