Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.14.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE SIG opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

