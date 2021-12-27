Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 2.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $167.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

