Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 461 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 54,666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 140.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 228,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.21 and a 200 day moving average of $337.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

