Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

