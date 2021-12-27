Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.86 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.