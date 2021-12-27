Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.45

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.45 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 10401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

