Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.45

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.45 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 10401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.86.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,897,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

