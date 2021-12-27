S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $473.74 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

