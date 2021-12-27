SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.27

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 10089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $944.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

