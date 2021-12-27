SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 436.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $118.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

